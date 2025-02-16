Venomous snake found inside shipment of bananas at New Hampshire grocery store

NEW HAMPSHIRE — A venomous snake was found inside a batch of bananas at a New Hampshire grocery store.

According to NH Fish and Game, on Saturday, February 15th, a Conservation Officer responded to a local grocery store in southern NH after employees discovered an unwanted hitchhiker in a shipment of bananas.

The hitchhiker is identified as an Ornate Cat-eyed Snake, a mildly venomous snake species native to Ecuador.

The snake was unharmed and rehomed with Rainforest Reptile Shows Inc for proper care.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

