Local

Venomous snake found inside shipment of bananas at New Hampshire grocery store

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Venomous snake found inside shipment of bananas at New Hampshire grocery store Venomous snake found inside shipment of bananas at New Hampshire grocery store (NH Fish and Game)
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

NEW HAMPSHIRE — A venomous snake was found inside a batch of bananas at a New Hampshire grocery store.

According to NH Fish and Game, on Saturday, February 15th, a Conservation Officer responded to a local grocery store in southern NH after employees discovered an unwanted hitchhiker in a shipment of bananas.

The hitchhiker is identified as an Ornate Cat-eyed Snake, a mildly venomous snake species native to Ecuador.

The snake was unharmed and rehomed with Rainforest Reptile Shows Inc for proper care.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read