Vehicle goes up in flames outside Dracut business

DRACUT, Mass. — A large vehicle fire broke out in a Dracut parking lot on Wednesday.

Firefighters said they responded to a business on Lakeview Avenue at 10 a.m. for a report of a fire.

Crews saw a vehicle fully engulfed in flames with smoke pouring out.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

The vehicle was determined to be a total loss.

Investigators determined the fire was likely caused by nesting material catching on fire in the engine compartment.

Firefighters are asking residents to check their engine compartments as the temperature drops since animals may attempt to nest in the engines.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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