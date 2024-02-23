Vehicle crashes into a Westborough river in residential neighborhood

Emergency crews were working to remove a vehicle that crashed into a river in Worcester County Thursday night.

Westborough Fire Department shared photos on Facebook showing an SUV partially submerged in the Assabet River off Maynard Street. The photos from the scene also show front-end damage to the sedan and windows smashed in.

Vehicle car crashes into Assabet River river (Westborough Fire Department)

There is no word of any injuries. It also wasn’t clear how the vehicle crashed into the river.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

