Variety of domestic birds beheaded and dumped, according to Dedham Animal Control

DEDHAM, Mass. — Animal control officials in Dedham are seeking the person responsible for the mistreatment of birds.

The organization wrote on FaceBook that a variety of domestic birds were beheaded and dumped off the bridge along Sawmill Lane overlooking the Mother Brook Reservation.

People who live nearby, including Gerri Roberts, called it a “disturbing” and “bizarre” set of circumstances.

“I couldn’t believe it was here in my own backyard,” Roberts said.

Roberts has lived in the area for many years, and said it’s usually very quiet and peaceful.

“They fish, they bring their books, they sit on the benches, it’s a very enjoyable place. I don’t understand what just happened with the birds. It’s so sad,” Roberts said.

Roberts’ neighbor, Varsh Dabas, called the act “cruel,” saying no creature deserves this kind of treatment.

“Everyone, whether it’s a bird, animal or a human, they have a life and they want to live,” Dabas said.

Officials believe the activity occurred over the weekend and are now seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible.

“It’s cruel. It’s totally insane,” Dabas said. “Some heartless people can do this thing, not a normal one.”

Dedham Animal Control is looking to speak with those involved to “understand the circumstances surrounding this activity and discuss these acts as well as address section 16."

Anyone who may have witnessed such activity or may be able to connect officials with those responsible is asked to contact the department at (781) 751-9106 or dgoldman@dedhamma.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

