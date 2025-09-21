Vandalized flags honoring veteran replaced on Cape Cod

YARMOUTH, Mass. — Flags honoring a Purple Heart veteran have been replaced on the memorial bridge in Yarmouth.

Last month, eight American flags were forcefully pulled from the Lance Corporal William Joseph Donovan Junior Memorial Bridge. Donovan, who served in Afghanistan, died in 2015.

“I know my son would be deeply humbled, as I am, as we are, for this bridge rededication in his honor on his ten-year anniversary,” said Jane Donovan DeLisle., Donovans mother “In the face of evil, and with all that’s wrong with this world today, it’s more important --and more than heartwarming -- to see the community come together in such a positive way with so much caring, kindness, love and support. Deep gratitude goes to everyone who made today possible.”

The flags had been previously torn down in July, and Donovan’s father had already replaced them once earlier this year.

“The support for Will Donovan’s family and his memory here today is inspiring. This community has shown this family, and anyone who is watching, that honor matters, decency matters. And the sacrifices made serving under our flag deserve our respect,” said U.S. Ambassador Alan Leventhal, who donated the replacement flags that are specifically designed for bridge installation.

It is not known why the flags continue to be torn down, and the person responsible has not been caught.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

