Uxbridge school pauses MCAS testing after student suffers burns from laptop

UXBRIDGE, Mass. — Uxbridge school officials paused MCAS testing and emergency crews evacuated the Whitin Intermediate School after a student suffered burns from a district laptop while taking the test on Tuesday.

The student, who was not identified, suffered burns on their hands and was taken to an area hospital by their guardian for medical treatment, school officials said in a statement.

“The safety of our students is paramount and we will be taking the necessary steps to ensure that something like this does not occur in the future,” Uxbridge Public Schools Superintendent Michael Baldassarre said. “We would like to recognize the quick response of the staff members in the library who worked to evacuate students quickly and safely as well as the Uxbridge Fire Department who responded to the scene.”

At approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, a school-owned laptop provided to a Whitin Intermediate School student taking a scheduled ELA MCAS exam malfunctioned and began smoking, prompting a building evacuation, officials said.

Uxbridge Fire crews responded to clear and ventilate the building, and students and staff returned to the building by 10:45 a.m.

MCAS testing was stopped during this time, officials said. Previously scheduled ELA MCAS testing for Grade 3 proceeded as normal at the Taft Early Learning Center. That was the only other MCAS testing that was scheduled to take place during this time.

ELA MCAS testing for Whitin Intermediate School students in grades 4-7 “has been put on hold until further notice,” the school district’s statement said.

“School Administration and the Department of Technology and Digital Learning are working internally, and with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), to determine a plan for testing to move forward,” the statement said. “District administration and the Department of Technology and Digital Learning are also working with the laptop supplier to determine the safety of the devices for future testing and how the laptop malfunctioned.”

Updates regarding ELA MCAS testing will be shared with Whitin Intermediate School families as soon as they are available, officials said.

