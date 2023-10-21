USS Constitution celebrates 226th birthday

226 has never looked so good.

The USS Constitution celebrated her 226th birthday Saturday in all the typical ways a centuries-old warship does — with games, snacks and an accompaniment of armed militia.

Friends and staff of “Old Ironsides” held a birthday bash followed by a 21-gun salute.

Samuel Podolsky, who works in the ship’s repair shop, told Boston 25 its an honor to be a part of history

“226 years of constant service. It’s still the oldest commissioned warship afloat. It’s very special to be part of this history,” Podolsky remarked.

The USS Constitution was first put into commission in 1797 and served as a crucial warship for the American cause in the War of 1812.

