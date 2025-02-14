‘Use good judgement’: Mass. State Police release ice-safety video ahead of school vacation week

BOSTON — As February vacation comes around for students across the state, Mass. State Police have shared a video and tips on how to be safe around ice.

In advance of School Vacation Week, we’re asking everyone to use good judgement before venturing out on any ice. You can stay safe by:

🤝Going with a friend and telling parents

⛸Using shallow ponds

🌡Making sure ice is frozen at least 4 inches thick

📱Carrying a cell phone

In the video, members of the Underwater Rescue team are conducting ice dive training to better themselves for rescue operations.

Lieutenant Dan Popovich, a member of the dive team, explained that they had already been called out twice this week to aid and assist people who have fallen through the ice.

Popovich also recommends that if you were to go on ice, maybe try and go on a piece of shallow water or a bog. He also says that you should go on the ice if it’s at least 4 inches thick.

“School vacation week is coming up next week,” said Popovich. “Make sure your parents know where you’re going.”

In their post, Mass. State Police also echoes this tip by recommending you:

Go with a friend and telling parents

Using shallow ponds

Making sure ice is frozen at least 4 inches thick

Carrying a cell phone

