USA Today rates The Concord Museum as number 1 best small town museum

CONCORD, Mass. — USA Today has rated their top 10 best small-town museums across the US, and making its way to number 1 was the Concord Museum.

The museum is home to over 45,000 significant artifacts from the events of April 19, 1775, often referred to as “the shot heard around the world” which ignited the American Revolution.

USA Today’s ranking comes on the heels of the 250th anniversary of the event, and the museum has announced some special events planned for that day.

People who choose to visit the museum on April 19 will be treated to a “Free Community Day”. This includes a forum speaker series that brings together leading historians and public figures, a new book by Curator David Wood, Eyewitness to Revolution: The American Revolution Collection at the Concord Museum.

Visitors will also be able to go on an exciting Paul Revere bike ride, where cyclists will pass by historical landmarks such as the North Bridge, the Lexington Green, and the site of Paul Revere’s capture, bringing history to life.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

