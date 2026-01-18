U.S. Postal Service truck crashes as snow arrives in Middleboro

MIDDLEBORO, MASS. — A U.S. Postal Service truck flipped over on its side this morning as roadways in Middleboro quickly turned icy, as another round of snow made its way into New England.

It happened around 11:33 a.m. when Middleboro Police and Fire responded to the overpass over Route 495 on Cherry Street for a mail truck on its side.

The driver of the truck had self-extricated prior to the arrival of police and fire.

According to officials, he was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Postmaster also responded to the scene to collect the mail that was in the truck.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

