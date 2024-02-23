U.S. Coast Guard performs medevac recuse off coast of Nantucket for injured crew member

NANTUCKET, Mass. — The U.S. Coast Guard performed a medevac recuse off the coast of Nantucket for an injured crew member on Thursday.

According to the Coast Guard, the fishing vessel Rachel Leah was 150 nautical miles off Nantucket when a crewman sustained facial injuries.

The victim was described as a 50-year-old with a large laceration. The Coast Guard says a tight line struck him in the face.

A USCG Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew was launched and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry was launched to perform the rescue.

The patient was transported to the Mass. General Hospital Trauma Center in stable condition.

This morning, the #USCG conducted a medevac 150 nautical miles off Nantucket. #USCG Sector Southeast New England watchstanders received notification from fishing vessel Rachel Leah after a crewman sustained facial injuries. pic.twitter.com/uglT5PNMmD — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) February 22, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

