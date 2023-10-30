US Attorney: Mentor for Shrewsbury High School robotics team arrested on child porn charges

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A mentor for the Shrewsbury High School robotics team was arrested Monday on child pornography charges, federal prosecutors said.

Brian Lingard, 60, of Shrewsbury, is slated to be arraigned in federal court in Worcester on charges including transportation of and possession of child pornography, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts.

Lingard was found to be in possession of images depicting child sexual abuse during an airport screening as he flew from Paris to Boston on Oct. 19, 2023, a criminal complaint indicated. A subsequent search of devices stored at Lingard’s allegedly revealed additional child sexual abuse content.

Data extracted from the SD card of Lingard’s phone showed 23 images of minors who appear to be under the age of 10 and at least two of the images depict minors who have previously been identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as child sexual abuse victims, according to the complaint.

It’s further alleged that the SD card also contained multiple images of “fully clothed minor females who appear to be in a school setting,” federal prosecutors said.

“The images appear to have been taken surreptitiously and are focused on the buttocks of the minor females,” the complaint stated. “A review of the metadata associated with these photos allegedly revealed that some were taken at Shrewsbury High School.”

Charges of transportation of and possession of child pornography each carry up to 20 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

Members of the public who have questions, concerns, or information regarding this case should call 617-748-3274.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group