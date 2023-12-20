Upgrades made to state’s viral respiratory illness dashboard to better inform public, officials say

BOSTON — Healthcare officials have upgraded the state’s viral respiratory illness dashboard to make it more user-friendly.

The website was launched in October to detail the levels of COVID-19, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

On Thursday, the last in a series of interactive updates will be implemented on the website.

“We hope that the integration of respiratory illness data and more robust vaccination statistics into one unified platform will provide greater flexibility to health professionals, researchers, local public health officials, and the public to make informed and targeted decisions that will benefit the health of residents across the Commonwealth,” a DPH spokesperson said.

Improvements to the platform include:

The integration of all COVID-19 vaccination information in a single place.

The ability to view vaccination data at the city/town, county, and statewide levels.

The ability to view vaccination data by age, sex, race, and Hispanic ethnicity.

The ability to view vaccination rates and illness levels by towns based on their rurality and vaccination equity status.

Illness levels for COVID-19, flu, and RSV by city/town as well as by key demographics.

Continued availability of raw data for download for those who wish to create their own visualizations or analyses.

The website will be updated every Thursday.

