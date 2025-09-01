Update: Missing Mattapan woman located, police say

BOSTON — Update 9/1/25: Boston Police say a missing 32-year-old woman from Mattapan has been located and they’re no longer seeking the public’s help.

CANCEL Missing Person Alert: Boston Police No Longer Seeking Public’s Help Locating 32-Year-Old Jasmyn Rochester of Mattapan https://t.co/HXFAhEawxm — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 1, 2025

Previous article: Boston police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman out of Mattapan.

The 32-year-old was last seen on Friday, August 29, at her home located in the area of Maryknoll Terrace

She is described as a female of thin build, standing about 5′8″, and weighing around 115 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white and black jumper suit, an off-white cardigan, and a multicolored hair wrap, and was carrying a brown purse.

Police say that she was last seen Friday evening at the Best Western Hotel in Quincy, and may currently be in the area of Castle Island and the Conley Terminal in South Boston.

Anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or District B-3 Detectives at (617) 343-2286.

Those who wish to provide information anonymously may do so through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463)

