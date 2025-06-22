Upcoming weather has Massachusetts under an Extreme Heat Warning

Massachusetts — Due to the upcoming heat wave Massachusetts is set to experience, the state has been issued an “Extreme Heat Warning.”

The National Weather Service says that it’s slated to go into effect for eastern, northeastern, southeastern, and western Massachusetts starting on Sunday at 11 AM until Tuesday at 8 PM.

Our weather team expects temperatures to go up into the high 90s, with Tuesday potentially being a record-breaking day in terms of heat.

Tuesday is the day to watch. Temperatures are slated to reach 100 degrees, and the heat index may climb, making it feel like 110!

Our meteorologists say, “Records are likely to fall across the region, and outdoor activity should be limited to the early morning or evening hours.”

“With this heat emergency coming as we kick off the summer season, we ask our community members to please take care and prepare accordingly for the extreme heat,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “City staff are working to ensure that all residents can have a safe and enjoyable summer. Be sure to stay hydrated, take breaks from working outside, and regularly check in on neighbors, friends, and family.”

Mayor Wu and city staff members have also issued the following safety tips to ensure you beat the heat:

Children and pets should never be left alone in vehicles, even for short periods of time.

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids regardless of activity level. Avoid alcoholic beverages and liquids high in sugar or caffeine.

Keep cool with frequent cool showers, shade, and air conditioning or fans. More tips for cooling down at home can be found here.

If you can’t avoid being outside, it’s critical to take breaks in the shade, drink water constantly — even if you’re not thirsty — and watch for warning signs like dizziness, nausea, or confusion.

Know the signs of heat exhaustion. Heavy sweating, cool and clammy skin, dizziness, nausea, and muscle aches could all be signs of heat exhaustion. If symptoms persist, call 9-1-1 immediately. Do not delay care. Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S. and can exacerbate underlying illnesses.

Adults and children should use sunscreen containing an SPF-30 or higher and wear protective, loose-fitting clothing including long sleeve shirts and hats.

If you have a child in your home, use child window guards in addition to screens on any open window on the second story or above. Falls are the leading cause of injury for children under the age of six.

Secure all window air conditioner units according to the manufacturer’s specifications.

If you are heading to a beach, lake, or pool to beat the heat, swim where lifeguards are present. Always watch children near the water and make sure they’re wearing a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket.

Please call or check on neighbors, especially older adults and people with disabilities.

Please keep pets indoors, hydrated, and cool as asphalt and ground conditions are significantly hotter and unsafe during heat.

Some cities, like Worcester, have announced cooling centers at the following locations:

Monday, June 23

Worcester Public Library (Main Branch) – 3 Salem Square | 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Worcester Senior Center – 128 Providence St. | 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 24

Worcester Public Library (Main Branch) – 3 Salem Square | 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Worcester Senior Center – 128 Providence St. | 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Worcester 311 Customer Service Center – 799 Main St. | 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

