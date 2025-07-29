‘Untimely death’ of woman at New Hampshire home under investigation, AG says

NEWMARKET, N.H. — Authorities are investigating the “untimely death” of a woman at a home in New Hampshire.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was found dead at a home in Newmarket early Tuesday morning, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said.

“While the investigation is just beginning, all parties involved have been identified and there is no known threat to the general public at this time,” Formella’s office said in a statement.

The exact circumstances surrounding the woman’s death remain under investigation.

Formella’s office said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

