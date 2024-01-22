Unsettled stretch: Keeping an eye on chances for snow, rain in Mass. this week

DEDHAM, Mass. — A significant warmup will kick off an unsettled week of weather with chances for snow and rain in the forecast for Massachusetts.

After a stretch of below-freezing temperatures, highs will climb into the upper 30s on Monday and finally thaw things out, but the next chance for snowfall will come on Tuesday.

“We have some light snow headed our way with a little bit of mix Tuesday into Wednesday,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf said in her latest forecast. “Then rain Thursday into Friday.”

Monday will feature an abundant amount of sunshine as temperatures warm but clouds will return Tuesday.

“Most of the daytime hours will be dry. It’s towards sunset that will start to see light snow moving in,” Graf said. “It’s in between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. when we’ll see a warm front move through that will trigger a couple of light snow showers.”

It will initially be too mild for accumulation, but as temperatures drop the snow will start to stick. The higher elevations of Massachusetts could see 1 to 2 inches of snow. Points south of the Mass. Pike to the coast will likely get a coating to an inch of snow.

“Right now this looks like a low-impact event, but check back with us for any changes,” Graf wrote in her latest weather blog.

There is also a possibility for a mixing of sleet late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Steady rain is expected at times throughout the day Thursday, with scattered showers lingering through Friday as temperatures warm into the 40s and near 50 degrees.

