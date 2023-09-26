Unresponsive man pulled from water off Boston after falling off tanker ship

BOSTON — A man who fell overboard on a motor tanker off the coast of Boston early Tuesday morning was rushed to the hospital in serious condition, officials say.

At 4:37 a.m. members of the U.S. Coast Guard Station Boston responded to a call of a seaman who fell off the MTM Dublin, a spokesperson with the Coast Guard told Boston 25.

The man was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water. Crews performed CPR on the man before rushing him back to the harbor, where he was transported to a local Boston hospital, a Boston EMS spokesperson says.

The man was still unresponsive after being transported to the hospital, the Coast Guard says.

The MTM Dublin is a chemical tanker, according to marinetraffic.com.

MTM Dublin (marinetraffic.com)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group