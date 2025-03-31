‘Unlikely trio’: 2 dogs, cat found wandering streets of New England town

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. — Two stray dogs and a cat were recently found wandering alone through the streets of a town in New England.

The “unlikely trio” of River, Rain, and Reed the cat were rescued in Williamstown, Vermont, in early March. Williamstown is about 20 minutes south of Montpelier, the capital city of Vermont.

“These three were found loose one night, sticking together as they anxiously navigated the dark streets,” the Central Vermont Humane Society said in a Facebook post. “Little did they know their lives were about to improve dramatically.”

The animals hadn’t been receiving basic care for a while, but veterinarians have since nursed them back to full health. The humane society likened the relationship between the animals to Shadow, Chance, and Sassy from the movie “Homeward Bound.”

“Are you one of the many people who loved the movie Homeward Bound (original or remake)? Meet our happy little trio who remind us of that story of endurance and commitment to friends,” the humane society wrote in the post. “This unlikely trio would be happiest together, in a new home that can give them the care they deserve.”

In an update over the weekend, officials announced that the three pets had started a foster-to-adopt trial in the home of a “very special couple.”

UPDATE 3/28: These three have met a very special couple, and today they will start a foster-to-adopt trial in the home!!... Posted by Central Vermont Humane Society on Monday, March 24, 2025

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group