Unlicensed driver of tractor-trailer that hit a Massachusetts State Police cruiser charged with OUI

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — The unlicensed driver of a tractor-trailer who struck a Massachusetts State Police cruiser has been arrested on an OUI charge, state police said.

Juan De Las Salas, 36, of New Rochelle, New York, was arrested late Tuesday night for OUI and unlicensed driving, state police said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, shortly before midnight, a tractor-trailer struck a State Police cruiser conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 290 East at mile marker 23.6 in Shrewsbury, state police said.

After striking the cruiser, the tractor-trailer crossed the highway, struck the left side guard rail, and came to a rest.

“Thankfully, neither of the Troopers reported serious injuries,” a state police spokesman said.

De Las Salas was expected to be arraigned on Wednesday in Westborough District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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