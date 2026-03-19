Unlicensed driver arrested on DUI charges after pursuit on I-293 in New Hampshire, state police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman accused of aggravated DUI is facing several criminal charges after a pursuit on Interstate 293 that ended in the Queen City, state police said Thursday.

Anny Arias Gomez, 34, of Manchester, was arrested Wednesday night, state police said in a statement. She was booked and held on preventive detention on charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, aggravated DUI, disobeying an officer, resisting arrest/detention, breach of bail, driving without a valid license, driving after suspension, reckless driving, and speed.

Anny Arias Gomez (New Hampshire State Police)

Around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on I-293 northbound for lane control and reckless operation, after callers reported the driver was driving dangerously earlier on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack.

Police identified the vehicle as a black 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe.

After troopers activated their emergency lights and sirens, the driver of the Hyundai, later identified as Arias Gomez, refused to stop and continued at low speed while still having lane-control issues, state police said.

Troopers initiated a pursuit that continued past Exit 6 before stopping the Hyundai on Eddy Road in Manchester.

Arias Gomez, the lone occupant of the Hyundai, was then taken into custody.

An investigation at the scene determined that impairment was a factor, state police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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