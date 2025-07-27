Union claims replacement workers are unprepared for Fenway

FENWAY PARK — The Boston Red Sox host the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend at Fenway Park, where union workers are striking.

The Aramark workers who staff the concession stands inside the ballpark are striking for better pay and protections against self-checkouts.

Aramark brought in replacement workers this weekend as the strike continues. Union members were outside Gate D again Saturday night with new claims about the fan experience.

“Some of the sausages were undercooked,” worker Joe Baio said. “We heard customers were bringing sausages back because they were undercooked, which is gross.”

Workers in the lines chanting created new posters showing text messages from season ticket holders who the union claims were served undercooked food. The workers say these stories are validation.

“It proves how valuable we are. We need a contract, and we need to come back to work,” Baio said. “We love it here.”

The workers were joined by supporters in the lines of protesters. Joy Cogut is a Red Sox fan from Vermont who drove down to skip the game and stand with the union.

“If someone feels they need to go on strike, it’s not their first course of action, and there are many more things that have happened,” Cogut said. “I got my tickets recalled because I feel it’s way more important to support workers’ rights than it is to watch a baseball game.”

Boston 25 asked Aramark about the claims of undercooked food being served at Fenway. They didn’t answer that questions specifically and referred us to their previous statement:

“We have bargained in good faith and are disappointed the union rejected our latest offer and chose to call a strike. We are committed to delivering an outstanding fan experience and have contingency plans in place to ensure fans will not encounter service interruptions.”

Cogut said she will not be going to any Sox games until there is a new deal between Aramark and the union.

“I’m probably going to go downtown and watch it on the TV and pay money to someone else that’s going to give me food,” Cogut said.

Stands outside of Fenway say they’ve seen a big boost in business the past couple of nights as fans buy items outside of the ballpark.

The strike is expected to run through Sunday at the earliest. Boston 25 will let you know if anything changes.

