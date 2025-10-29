Understanding dense breast tissue: Dana-Farber surgeon explains what mammogram results really mean

Women across the country are receiving more detailed mammogram results thanks to new federal regulations — but for many, that report can raise new questions.

Since 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has required that mammogram providers include information about breast density in their results. The notice tells women whether they have dense breast tissue, which can make it harder to detect cancer through standard screenings.

To help unpack what this means for patients, Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh spoke with Dr. Laura Dominici, an associate surgeon at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

They talked about whether woman with dense breast tissue need additional screenings and what steps women should take with their providers after receiving one of these notices, as we close out Breast Cancer Awareness month.

