Unauthorized students from another district attempt confrontation at Salem High School

SALEM, Mass. — School officials on the North Shore are investigating an incident Tuesday after two individuals from another school district entered a school building in an attempt to physically confront a student.

Salem High School Principal Glenn Burns stated that the confrontation was swiftly halted by staff members, and the unauthorized students were promptly escorted out of the building. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the school day proceeded without disruption.

Principal Burns said that the unauthorized students were identified through video surveillance and promptly reported to the Salem Police. No trespass notices have been issued.

Officials revealed that the intruders gained access through a side door of the building which was opened by a Salem High School student.

Principal Burns emphasized the gravity of the situation and said that the student responsible for enabling the unauthorized access will face serious consequences in line with the school’s code of conduct.

“We take the safety and security of our school community very seriously,” stated Principal Burns. “Allowing unauthorized individuals to enter our premises poses a threat to everyone’s well-being and will not be tolerated.”

Burns also took the opportunity to remind the community of the importance of safety protocols. He urged parents to reinforce the expectation that all visitors must enter through the main entrance and emphasized the serious repercussions of unauthorized entry, including potential criminal charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group