‘Unacceptable’: Local politicians react to shooting at Trump rally

Reactions poured in from lawmakers and Bay State politicians after a shooting at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania Saturday.

Donald Trump’s campaign said in a statement that the former president was “fine”. The Secret Service said in a statement that “the former President is safe.”

“Political violence is wrong and I condemn it. I hope everyone who attended the rally is ok and I am glad the former president is safe,” Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote on social media.

1st District of Massachusetts Representative Richard Neal called the act of violence “unacceptable.”

“Political violence in all forms is condemnable,” added Senator Ed Markey.

The Massachusetts Republican Party also sounded off on the apparent shooting.

“The Massachusetts Republican Party extends its deepest and sincerest prayers to President Trump, his family, and the United States of America. Like every American, we are outraged, horrified, and deeply concerned. We are learning the details of the shooting in real time. For now, we emphasize that as Americans, we must not become so entrenched in division that we forget we are all brothers and sisters under the American flag. Whether Democrat or Republican, despite our differences, we all desire peace and prosperity for our nation. Political violence is intolerable, and we must unify as a nation to condemn this horrible incident. We expect justice for this heinous act and pray for President Trump’s swift recovery,” read a statement from the organization.

Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said in a phone interview that the suspected gunman was dead and at least one rally attendee was killed.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers during his last rally before the Republican National Convention opens Monday when bangs started ringing through the crowd.

Someone can be heard saying near the microphone at Trump’s lectern, “Get down, get down, get down, get down!” as agents tackled the former president.

Trump could later be seen reaching with his right hand toward his face. There appeared to be blood on his face.

He quickly ducked behind the riser as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams were heard in the crowd of several thousand people. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage.

The crowd cheered as he got back up and pumped his fist.

His motorcade has since left the venue.

Police began vacating the fairgrounds shortly after Trump left the stage in what local officers described as a crime scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

