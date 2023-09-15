U-Haul offering 30 days free self-storage to Central Mass. residents impacted by recent flooding

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage to central Massachusetts residents after a devastating round of flash flooding caused extensive damage to Leominster and North Attleboro.

A state of emergency was issued in Leominster Monday night after catastrophic flooding left motorists stranded, forced the cancellation of school, and prompted evacuations in some areas. Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella said emergency crews had to evacuate people throughout the night with hovercrafts and boats.

An estimated 11 inches of rain fell in the city in just a matter of five hours causing millions of dollars in damage and destroying several homes.

“Almost everyone in these communities knows someone affected by these storms,” said Josh Alexander, U-Haul Company of Central Massachusetts president. “Many families need a dry place to store their belongings. U-Haul is here to help during the recovery process.”

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder, says Alexander.

The U-Haul disaster relief program applies to new self-storage unit rentals and is based on availability at each facility.

Click here to secure a self-storage unit, or contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Northborough at 508-709-0256.

