Tyngsborough girl honored with ‘Young Hero Award’ after saving boy from well in August

TYNGSBOROUGH, Mass. — An 11-year-old girl from Tyngsborough is being celebrated for her bravery after she helped rescue a neighbor who fell into a well this past August.

On Saturday, the Tyngsborough Fire Department and the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal honored Jenna Fischer with the ‘Young Hero Award’ during the town’s Health and Safety Fair.

“She has the instinct and the maturity at 11 years old to be that calm,” said State Representative Colleen Garry. “A lot of adults wouldn’t be able to do what [Fischer] did.”

The incident occurred back on August 16, when Fischer heard screams from her five-year-old neighbor who had fallen about twenty feet into a well after a cover gave way.

Acting quickly, she called 9-1-1, grabbed a ladder, and assisted the child’s mother in helping him climb to safety before first responders arrived.

“I see the ladder that’s leaning against their house,” Fischer told Boston 25 back in August. “I take it and just put it down, trying not to hit him, but like very quickly.”

The child who fell was taken to the hospital and later released without serious injuries. The child’s mother told Boston 25 that Fischer “saved the day.”

Local leaders emphasized that the recognition highlights the importance of safety training and the courage of young people in the community.

