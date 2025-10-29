Two women arrested for shoplifting, assault at supermarket, police say

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Two women were arrested for attempting to shoplift items from a West Bridgewater supermarket, as well as assaulting employees when confronted, police say.

Olivia Bryd, 37, of Quincy and Rahjane Byrd, 28, of Hyde Park were arrested on Sunday after police received 911 calls reporting that two customers were fighting with employees, according to West Bridgewater Police Chief Timothy Nixon.

“The investigation revealed that an employee had observed two women concealing high-priced items, including lobster meat, prime ribeye steaks and truffle butter, in a bag while shopping. The women did not pay for those items at checkout and were confronted by an employee,” according to Nixon.

Once confronted, Olivia and Rahjane argued, yelled obscenities, and then assaulted 2 employees, according to police.

Both women were arraigned in Brockton District Court and released on personal recognizance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

