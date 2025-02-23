Two teens arrested under robbery and assault charges in Downtown Boston

BOSTON — Two teenagers have been arrested for robbery and assault charges, the Boston Police Department announced.

The incident occurred on Thursday, February 20, when a report of an assault and battery in the area of 450 Washington Street.

A Macy’s loss prevention staff member alerted officers that a group of 5 juveniles assaulted a victim within the store.

Officers were given a description of the group that went towards the MBTA Redline station. Eventually, officers found a juvenile matching the description and attempted to speak to them. The juvenile refused to stop, and once officers caught up with them, they declined to identify themself and were placed in handcuffs.

Officers then spoke to the victim, who told officers that he was using the restroom before the group came into the bathroom, then followed him around the store, and began to videotape him. The group began to harass the victim and stole his bag. At that time, the group began to assault the victim by punching and kicking him.

By reviewing the security footage, officers began to canvass the area and located two of the suspects, two juvenile males.

Officers attempted to speak with the two juveniles and speak with them. One of the juveniles was compliant while the other was combative and refused to answer questions. Officers placed the suspect in handcuffs, to which he then spat on the officer.

The 14-year-old Juvenile Male was charged with Unarmed Robbery, Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Assault and Battery.

The 16-year-old Juvenile Male was charged with Unarmed Robbery, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Two Counts of Assault and Battery.

Both are expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

