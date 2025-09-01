Two teens arrested during Boston traffic stop accused of having loaded firearms

Two teenagers from West Bridgewater and Boston were arrested early Monday morning during a traffic stop in Mattapan when police said they recovered loaded firearms.

Miguel Pleasants-Miranda, 19, of West Bridgewater, and a 17-year-old boy from the South End are facing a slew of charges after their arrest early Monday morning, police said.

Pleasants-Miranda is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court for the charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity firearm.

The 17-year-old boy, who was not identified because he is a juvenile, is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court for the charges of delinquent to wit, unlawful possession of a firearm; delinquent to wit, unlawful possession of ammunition; delinquent to wit, carrying a loaded firearm; delinquent to wit, possession of a large-capacity firearm; and delinquent to wit, firearm with defaced serial number.

At approximately 2 a.m., Boston Police officers were patrolling the area of Norfolk and Woolson streets in response to a shooting that had occurred there just hours earlier.

While on patrol, they saw a vehicle with heavily tinted windows that was illegally parked and idling in a tow zone.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and approached the vehicle, which contained four occupants including the driver, later identified as Pleasants-Miranda, and the 17-year-old juvenile in the rear passenger seat.

Upon approaching, officers noticed Pleasants-Miranda trying to conceal an item near his waistband, police said.

“Combined with the behavior of the passengers and a recent shooting in the area, this raised immediate concerns that the occupants may be armed,” police said in a statement later Monday.

Officers ordered the occupants to exit the vehicle to investigate.

When directed to exit the vehicle, the juvenile suspect attempted to run away from the scene.

“A violent struggle ensued as he resisted arrest, ignoring repeated verbal commands to stop resisting and place his hands behind his back,” police said.

During the struggle, officers saw a firearm in the boy’s waistband, which fell to the ground before being secured by police.

“The suspect was eventually placed into custody after continued resistance,” police said.

Police identified the firearm recovered from the juvenile as a Taurus G2C 9mm semi-automatic pistol. It was loaded with one round in the chamber, 10 rounds in the magazine, and had an obliterated serial number, police said.

Police later searched the vehicle, and found a backpack containing personal items belonging to Pleasants-Miranda as well as a second firearm.

Detectives responded to the scene and placed Pleasants-Miranda under arrest.

The second firearm recovered was a Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol equipped with a laser and flashlight. Police said it was loaded with one round in the chamber and a magazine containing 15 rounds.

Police also issued a a Massachusetts Uniform Citation to Pleasants-Miranda “for excessive window tint on his vehicle.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

