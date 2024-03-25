Two teens, ages 18 and 15, charged in connection with robbery, Boston Police say

BOSTON — Two teenagers were arrested in connection with a robbery in Boston over the weekend, police said.

The teens, Ramon Batiz, 18, of Hyde Park, and a 15-year-old boy, are now facing several charges after they were arrested late Saturday night, police said.

Batiz was charged with breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, malicious destruction of property, and larceny from a building, police said. He is expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court

The 15-year-old boy, whose name was not released because he is a juvenile, was charged with delinquent to wit; breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, malicious destruction of property, and larceny from a building, police said. He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

At about 11:41 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of 247 Meridian St. for a report of a commercial alarm.

When officers arrived, they saw the front door was shattered. Officers checked the area, and saw some people walking from the area. As officers approached the group, they attempted to conceal themselves behind bushes, police said. Officers were able to detain one suspect.

While officers were in the area of London Street, a second suspect, later identified as Batiz, approached them and told officers that he wanted to confess to a robbery he was involved in, police said. Batiz was placed under arrest and transported back to the police station for booking.

The next morning, around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, detectives and members of the Drug Control Unit in East Boston executed a search warrant at 4 London St., where multiple items that were stolen from the Super Smoke Shop were recovered, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

