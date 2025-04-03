Two suspects arrested in New York taken back to Plymouth County for larceny charges

HANOVER, Mass. — The Hanover Police Department announced that they have taken two larceny suspects from New York into custody.

Detectives traveled to Putnam County Correctional Facility for two members of an organized retail theft group, wanted for two separate larcenies from an Old Navy store in Hanover in the summer of 2024.

Law enforcement was able to identify the individuals involved in those thefts and discovered that they had 25 active warrants from multiple Massachusetts police departments.

Detectives, alongside the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Organized Retail Theft Task Force, worked together to ensure that extraditable arrest warrants were issued and entered into the National Criminal Information Center.

When these two individuals were arrested in New York, the warrants were flagged in the national database and were held on the warrants until the detectives could pick them up.

The two members, Tyeisha Bridges and Shatoya Renee Lewis, have been booked at the Hanover Police Department and are both being charged with:

Larceny Over $1200

Larceny Under $1200

Organized Retail Crime & Conspiracy

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group