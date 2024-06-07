Two suspects accused of robbing victim in East Boston, stealing car, police say

BOSTON — Authorities are investigating a robbery in East Boston on Friday near a check-cashing establishment.

Boston Police say around 9:30 a.m., they received a report of a robbery in the area of Meridian Street.

Two male suspects allegedly robbed an adult male victim of an undisclosed amount of cash and then stole his car. Officials say they located the car abandoned about a block away in the area of Border Street and Lexington Street.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 East Boston robbery scene

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

A description of the suspects was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group