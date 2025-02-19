BERKLEY, Mass. — Authorities are searching for two suspects they say broke into several cars overnight on February 14.

Berkley Police say at least 9 vehicles in the neighborhoods of Tide Meadows Drive and Cranberry Lane were the subject of break-ins and attempted break-ins. The incidents allegedly occurred between 1 and 2 a.m. and it’s unclear exactly what was taken.

Investigators believe both suspects involved are female and were seen walking the neighborhood with a dog at at the time.

One of the suspect’s was recorded on a surveillance camera inside one of the victim’s cars.

Two suspects accused of breaking into at least 9 vehicles in Berkley (Berkley Police Department)

Area residents are encouraged to check their security cameras and report any suspicious activity. Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call the Berkley Police Department at (508) 822-7040 or email them at Sgt.Realini@Berkleyma.us

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group