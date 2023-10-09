Two state police cruisers struck as troopers were responding to crash in Methuen

METHUEN, Mass. — Two police cruisers are severely damaged after being struck by a car in Methuen on Sunday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police, a trooper alongside Methuen police responded to an early morning crash. While on the scene an uninvolved motorist struck two police cruisers.

Fortunately, both cruisers were unoccupied, and no injuries were reported by any of the first responders.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the cruisers was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and cited for the crash, said state police officials.

This incident serves as a reminder of the risks that officers and all first responders face. It emphasizes the critical importance of the Commonwealth’s “Slow Down and Move Over” law, which protects first responders when approaching emergency vehicles on the roadways.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

