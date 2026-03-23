Two people still hospitalized after floor collapses at New Hampshire wedding venue

Two people are still in the hospital after the floor dropped out of a wedding venue in New Hampshire over the weekend.

More than 100 people were on the floor at the Preserve in Tamworth when it fell around eight feet while they were inside the Sap House on Saturday.

Six people were rushed to the hospital to be treated for their injuries and two people still remained there as of Monday, according to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s office.

Floor Collapse New Hampshire A photo provided by the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office shows the buckled floor that collapsed Saturday, sending nearly 70 wedding guests into the basement of a building in Tamworth, N.H. Saturday, March 21, 2026. Six people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office via AP) (AP)

The Fire Marshal’s office also said Monday that the Sap House predates the state’s building code.

Officials say they are looking into the layout of the space, seating types, and the exit capacity and are reviewing the occupancy load.

Officials say the owner of the property has been cooperative during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group