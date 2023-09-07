Two people seriously injured after large tree falls on moving car in Douglas

DOUGLAS, Mass. — Two people suffered serious injuries after a large tree fell on a car in Douglas Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the area of 38 South Street where a large tree had fallen on top of the passing vehicle with two occupants inside and partially on top of a nearby home and camper in the yard

Police said the vehicle was severely damaged with the majority of the passenger compartment crushed by the tree.

The driver was severely injured and had been removed from the vehicle by the passenger prior to the arrival of emergency crews.

The two people in the car were taken to the UMass Trauma Center with injuries.

The home was evaluated by the Douglas Building Commissioner and found to be habitable.

National Grid, Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), and a tree service also responded to assist in the removal of the tree and restore services to the area.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Douglas Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

