Two people injured after a structure fire in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Two people were injured following a fire at a two-family home in Attleboro, Fire Chief Scott LaChance reports.

The incident occurred around 1:49 p.m. when Attleboro firefighters were dispatched to 57 East Street to reports of a structure fire.

Once on scene, crews could see smoke coming from the first floor of the home.

Firefighters made an aggressive attack to swiftly knock down the flames, containing the fire to the living room.

Two people were injured during the incident: A male resident of the first floor suffered burns to his head and face, alongside smoke inhalation. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital by advanced life support ambulance. The second victim, a female good Samaritan who aided the man, suffered smoke inhalation. She was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital by an advanced life support ambulance.

“The quick actions of our firefighters prevented this fire from spreading beyond the living room and causing more extensive damage,” District Chief Mark Renker said. “We also want to recognize the efforts of a neighbor who tried to help, and wish both individuals a full recovery.”

Following the fire, heavy smoke damage persisted throughout the residence. The American Red Cross responded to provide temporary housing assistance for the residents.

Fire crews remained on scene until 3:20 p.m., while Seekonk, Norton, and North Attleboro Fire Departments provided station coverage during the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

