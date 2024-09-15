Two people injured after crash involving scooter in Roxbury

BOSTON — Two people were hospitalized after a late-night crash in Roxbury.

Around 12:10 AM, on Sunday, September 15, officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and Humboldt Avenue for a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a scooter.

Both people on the scooter were transported to local hospitals, one with non-life-threatening injuries, and one with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained on scene and the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group