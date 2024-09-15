Two people injured after crash involving scooter in Roxbury

BOSTON — Two people were hospitalized after a late-night crash in Roxbury.
Around 12:10 AM, on Sunday, September 15, officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and Humboldt Avenue for a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a scooter.
Both people on the scooter were transported to local hospitals, one with non-life-threatening injuries, and one with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained on scene and the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
