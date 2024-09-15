Local

Two people injured after crash involving scooter in Roxbury

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

Two people injured after crash involving scooter in Roxbury Two people injured after crash involving scooter in Roxbury

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Two people were hospitalized after a late-night crash in Roxbury.

Around 12:10 AM, on Sunday, September 15, officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and Humboldt Avenue for a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a scooter.

Both people on the scooter were transported to local hospitals, one with non-life-threatening injuries, and one with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained on scene and the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read