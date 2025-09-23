Two people hurt after an apparent double shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON — Two people were hurt after an apparent double shooting in Mattapan.

Boston police roped off a large area on Temple Street as they investigated the scene where a car had collided with a telephone pole.

Evidence markers and a bullet casing were found near the vehicle.

Broken glass and crime scene tape remained on the scene early Tuesday morning.

Investigators were seen examining the car and the surrounding area

Boston EMS confirmed that two individuals were transported to local hospitals; their injuries are unknown at this time.

The connection between the bullet casing and the car accident is still under investigation, and Boston 25 has reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

