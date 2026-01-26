Two people hospitalized after tent collapses under snow at Medway nursing home

MEDWAY, MASS. — Two residents at a nursing home were injured Sunday night after a pop-up tent on the back patio collapsed under the weight of snow.

According to Medford police, officials responded to 120 Murray Street, Glen Ridge Nursing Care Center, to find two residents trapped who needed to be extricated.

Both of the individuals were transported to the hospital with serious injuries sustained in the incident, however they are expected to be okay.

The incident happened during the worst of yesterday’s snowstorm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

