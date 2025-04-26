Two people have been injured following stabbing in Roxbury

BOSTON — A stabbing in Roxbury has left two people injured.

The incident occurred just before 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, when officers assigned to Jamaica Plain responded to the area of 7 Dixwell Street in Roxbury to a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims suffering from stab wounds and were transported to local hospitals.

Boston police say that both victims have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

District detectives have responded and are handling the investigation.

Currently, a suspect is believed to be in custody, but has not been confirmed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

