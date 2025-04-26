Two people have been injured following stabbing in Roxbury

BOSTON — A stabbing in Roxbury has left two people injured.
The incident occurred just before 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, when officers assigned to Jamaica Plain responded to the area of 7 Dixwell Street in Roxbury to a report of a stabbing.
Upon arrival, officers found two victims suffering from stab wounds and were transported to local hospitals.
Boston police say that both victims have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
District detectives have responded and are handling the investigation.
Currently, a suspect is believed to be in custody, but has not been confirmed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group