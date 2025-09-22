Two people found dead following an apartment fire in Portland, Maine

PORTLAND, ME — An investigation is underway after a fire at a three-story apartment building in Portland early Sunday morning resulted in the deaths of two individuals.

According to the Maine Fire Marshal, the Portland Fire Department responded to the fire at approximately 2:17 a.m. on Sunday at 43 St. Lawrence Street. The building, which housed four units, was fully occupied at the time of the incident.

Firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions on the rear porch of the building and confirmed that evacuation efforts were underway. Despite these efforts, two individuals were found deceased inside the structure.

The deceased were transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for autopsies to determine the cause of death and establish positive identification.

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office is working in coordination with the Portland Fire Department and Portland Police Department to conduct an origin and cause investigation.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to tenants displaced by the fire.

The fire remains under investigation, and authorities are seeking information or video related to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portland Police Department or the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

