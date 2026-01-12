Two people, facing firearm charges following traffic stop in Mattapan

BOSTON — Two men have been arrested and charged with firearm offenses following a traffic stop in Mattapan, the Boston Police Department reports.

The incident occurred around 2:16 a.m. on Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop in the vicinity of 37 Harvard Street, after officers noticed a car with a faulty headlight.

Once stopped, officers noticed that the front-seat passenger was wearing a ski mask and a ballistic vest. Upon an investigation, it was revealed that the driver, 42-year-old Darnell Buffong of Mattapan, was operating on a suspended license and had an active warrant for his arrest. He was subsequently arrested, issued a Massachusetts Uniform Citation for the motor vehicle violation, and a vehicle search was conducted.

Following the search, officers found a firearm and a stun gun inside a bag within the vehicle. The firearm was secured, and both occupants were taken into custody without incident.

Detectives responded to photograph and process the scene. The firearm recovered was identified as a Glock 43X, loaded with ten rounds of 9mm ammunition.

35-year-old Justin Frederick Williams of Dorchester was placed under arrest and charged with the following offenses:

Carrying a firearm without a license (third offense)

Possession of ammunition without an FID card (subsequent offense)

Possession of a large-capacity feeding device

Use of body armor in the commission of a felony

Carrying a stun gun without a license

Armed Career Criminal, firearm violation with three prior violent or drug convictions

Both individuals will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

