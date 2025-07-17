Two people charged in connection with repeated retail theft in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — The Chelmsford Police Department has arrested and charged two individuals in connection with repeated retail thefts at a local store.

John Grogan, 54, of Brockton, was arrested and charged with:

Larceny Over $1,200 by False Pretenses

Dara Iantuono, age 44, of Johnston, R.I., was arrested and charged with:

Organized Retail Crime

Accessory Before the Fact of Larceny Over $1,200

According to Chelmsford police, back in early June, Officer Michael Buxton had been assigned to investigate numerous fraudulent returns made at a local TJ Maxx.

From April to July, two people had made repeated fraudulent transactions at the store using fraudulent receipts. It was revealed that the individuals had recieved over $46,000 in returns.

Through an investigation with TJ Maxx, Officer Buxton determined that Iantuono and Grogan were the lead suspects.

Then, on July 10, while on patrol, Officer Buxton was notified of two individuals matching the description of Iantuono and Grogan attempting to make a return.

Once at the store, Grogan was located in the store’s parking lot, with a fraudulent receipt for a $2,508 transaction.

Iantuono was also located in a nearby vehicle. When she spotted Chelmsford police, she attempted to drive away, but was stopped by an officer. Both individuals were taken into custody.

Iantuono and Grogan were arraigned in Lowell District Court on July 11 and released on personal recognizance bail. Additionally, they were ordered to stay away from TJ Maxx.

The two are both due back in court on August 13.

These are allegations; the defendants are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group