Two people arrested after man stabbed, baby injured during altercation in Lawrence, police say

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Two people have been arrested in connection with an altercation that left a man with stab wounds and an infant injured on Monday, police said.

Santo Simon Tejeda Hernandez, 27, of Lawrence was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, police said Tuesday. He is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday in Lawrence District Court.

A second person, who was not identified, is in custody and will be arraigned on a future date, police said.

At approximately 4 p.m. Monday, Lawrence Police responded to a report of an altercation in the Newbury Street area.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds. An infant who was being held by the man who was stabbed was also injured in the incident, but police said the infant was not stabbed.

The man and infant were both taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital, and then transferred to Boston hospitals, police said. Their conditions and the extent of their injuries were not known on Tuesday.

Lawrence Police and state police detectives assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Investigators do not believe the incident to be random, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

