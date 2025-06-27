Two owners cited for leaving dogs in hot cars for ‘substantial’ amount of time, Dedham officials say

DEDHAM, Mass. — Two dog owners were cited for leaving their furry friends inside their parked vehicles on Friday.

According to Dedham Animal Control, one owner was at a doctor’s appointment at Dedham Medical, while the other owner was working out inside Planet Fitness.

Officials say both owners were gone for “substantial periods of time.”

The temperature outside was in the mid-to-upper 70s at the time of the incidents, but a photo captured a black lab in distress from sitting in the hot car.

The incidents serve as a stark reminder of leaving your pets locked inside your vehicle during the summer season.

Under Mass. General Laws c.140 § 174E: “A person shall not leave a dog outside when a weather advisory, warning or watch is issued by a local, state or federal authority or when outside environmental conditions including, but not limited to, extreme heat, cold, wind, rain, snow or hail pose an adverse risk to the health or safety of the dog based on the dog’s breed, age or physical condition, unless the tethering is for not more than 15 minutes.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

