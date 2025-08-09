Two NH men arrested, charged with sex crimes involving juvenile females

TWIN MOUNTAIN, NH — Two men have been arrested in Twin Mountain, N.H., on charges related to sex crimes involving juvenile females.

Custer Reed III, 38, of Rumney, faces charges of felony aggravated sexual assault involving a juvenile female.

Jeremiah Godfrey, 38, of Wentworth, has been charged with possession of child sexual abuse material and sexual assault related to an incident involving a juvenile female.

The arrests were made by Troopers assigned to the Troop F barracks as part of separate criminal investigations.

Authorities are seeking assistance from the public in these investigations. Anyone with information that could aid the investigation is urged to contact Detective Michael Bruno at (603) 846-3333.

Both men are currently being held pending their arraignment, which is scheduled for Monday, August 11, 2025, in Plymouth District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

