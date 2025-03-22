Two New York women charged with manslaughter for fatal October fire of Brewster teacher and baby

Poughkeepsie, N.Y. — Members of the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation have arrested two women in connection to an October 2024 fire.

Meredith Darcy, 55, and Dennis Darcy, 57, both of Hastings-on-Hudson, on two counts of Manslaughter in the 2nd degree (Class C felony) each.

The charges arise from a fatal structure fire back on October 14, when fire crews responded to a blaze at a home on Clinton Hollow Road in the town of Clinton.

The fire resulted in the deaths of 35-year-old Shannon Hubbard, a teacher from Brewster, and her 1-year-old daughter.

Upon a comprehensive investigation from fire investigators, it was determined that the residence that the Hubbard family was renting, did not contain functional smoke detectors, which violates New York State fire, building, and residential codes.

Fire investigators were also able to determine that the cause of the fire originated in the chimney flue and was not intentionally set.

Both Darcy women were arraigned, with their bail set at $50,000 cash, $100,000 secured bond, or $200,000 partially secured bond for each.

Their next court date is set for April 7, 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

