Two men found dead at house in Maine identified after arrest of juvenile boy for murder

CHELSEA, Maine — Authorities have identified two men who were found dead at a home in Maine earlier this week as a juvenile boy is charged with murder.

Christopher Hunnewell, 43, and Ty Carter, 22, both of Chelsea, were found dead at a home at 616 Windsor Road in Chelsea on Wednesday night, state police said Friday.

A juvenile boy has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with their deaths, state police said.

The boy’s name or age were not released. He was taken into custody at the scene and transported to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

Autopsy results for Hunnewell or Carter were not released on Friday.

“Cause and manner of death are being withheld at this time,” state police said.

On Wednesday night, at approximately 8:37 p.m., troopers responded to the home on Windsor Road in Chelsea.

When troopers arrived, they found Hunnewell and Carter dead at the scene.

Detectives and evidence response technicians with the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Central responded to investigate and process the scene.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Chelsea is a small town in Kennebec County, just south of Augusta. The town’s population was 2,778 at the 2020 census.

